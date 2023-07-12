Raymond James Maintains Assetmark Financial Holdings (AMK) Strong Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 12, 2023, Raymond James maintained coverage of Assetmark Financial Holdings (NYSE:AMK) with a Strong Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 14.39% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Assetmark Financial Holdings is 33.89. The forecasts range from a low of 30.30 to a high of $38.85. The average price target represents an increase of 14.39% from its latest reported closing price of 29.63.

The projected annual revenue for Assetmark Financial Holdings is 645MM, a decrease of 0.24%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.00.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 306 funds or institutions reporting positions in Assetmark Financial Holdings. This is an increase of 30 owner(s) or 10.87% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AMK is 0.10%, an increase of 16.16%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 9.32% to 28,995K shares. The put/call ratio of AMK is 0.11, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jpmorgan Chase holds 2,773K shares representing 3.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,022K shares, representing a decrease of 8.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMK by 85.44% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 2,386K shares representing 3.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,915K shares, representing an increase of 19.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMK by 59.14% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 2,222K shares representing 3.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,348K shares, representing a decrease of 5.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMK by 20.92% over the last quarter.

VSEIX - JPMorgan Small Cap Equity Fund Class I holds 1,643K shares representing 2.22% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

PRSVX - T. Rowe Price Small-Cap Value Fund holds 1,518K shares representing 2.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,625K shares, representing a decrease of 7.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMK by 29.01% over the last quarter.

Assetmark Financial Holdings Background Information

AssetMark is a leading provider of extensive wealth management and technology solutions that help financial advisors meet the ever-changing needs of their clients and businesses. Through AssetMark, Inc., its investment adviser subsidiary registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, AssetMark operates a platform that brings together fully integrated technology, personalized and scalable service, and curated investment solutions to support financial advisors and their businesses. For more than 20 years, AssetMark has focused on offering the solutions and services that help financial advisors grow. AssetMark had $67 billion in platform assets as of September 30, 2020.

