Raymond James Maintains AssetMark Financial Holdings (AMK) Strong Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 11, 2023, Raymond James maintained coverage of AssetMark Financial Holdings (NYSE:AMK) with a Strong Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.01% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for AssetMark Financial Holdings is $31.72. The forecasts range from a low of $27.27 to a high of $35.70. The average price target represents an increase of 4.01% from its latest reported closing price of $30.50.

The projected annual revenue for AssetMark Financial Holdings is $645MM, an increase of 4.32%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $2.00.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PBSM - Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA Small Cap ETF holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 4.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMK by 26.64% over the last quarter.

SLPAX - Siit Small Cap Fund - holds 9K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Steward Financial Group holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

PACIFIC SELECT FUND - PD Small-Cap Value Index Portfolio Class P holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares, representing a decrease of 2.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMK by 14.79% over the last quarter.

BLACKROCK FUNDS - iShares Russell Small holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing an increase of 19.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMK by 50.67% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 275 funds or institutions reporting positions in AssetMark Financial Holdings. This is an increase of 17 owner(s) or 6.59% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AMK is 0.07%, an increase of 1.60%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.02% to 26,284K shares. The put/call ratio of AMK is 0.55, indicating a bullish outlook.

Assetmark Financial Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

AssetMark is a leading provider of extensive wealth management and technology solutions that help financial advisors meet the ever-changing needs of their clients and businesses. Through AssetMark, Inc., its investment adviser subsidiary registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, AssetMark operates a platform that brings together fully integrated technology, personalized and scalable service, and curated investment solutions to support financial advisors and their businesses. For more than 20 years, AssetMark has focused on offering the solutions and services that help financial advisors grow. AssetMark had $67 billion in platform assets as of September 30, 2020.

