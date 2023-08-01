Raymond James Maintains Arthur J. Gallagher (AJG) Strong Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 1, 2023, Raymond James maintained coverage of Arthur J. Gallagher (NYSE:AJG) with a Strong Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.74% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Arthur J. Gallagher is 233.58. The forecasts range from a low of 173.72 to a high of $259.35. The average price target represents an increase of 8.74% from its latest reported closing price of 214.80.

The projected annual revenue for Arthur J. Gallagher is 9,469MM, an increase of 7.13%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 8.81.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1769 funds or institutions reporting positions in Arthur J. Gallagher. This is an increase of 63 owner(s) or 3.69% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AJG is 0.42%, an increase of 5.31%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 19.73% to 251,048K shares. The put/call ratio of AJG is 0.73, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital International Investors holds 9,494K shares representing 4.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,762K shares, representing a decrease of 2.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AJG by 5.44% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,565K shares representing 3.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,408K shares, representing an increase of 2.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AJG by 4.01% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 5,450K shares representing 2.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,410K shares, representing an increase of 0.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AJG by 84.64% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,954K shares representing 2.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,907K shares, representing an increase of 0.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AJG by 0.83% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,949K shares representing 2.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,874K shares, representing an increase of 1.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AJG by 4.45% over the last quarter.

Arthur J. Gallagher Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Gallagher, a global insurance brokerage, risk management and consulting services firm, is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois. The company has operations in 49 countries and offers client-service capabilities in more than 150 countries around the world through a network of correspondent brokers and consultants.

