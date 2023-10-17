Raymond James Maintains Archrock (AROC) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 17, 2023, Raymond James maintained coverage of Archrock (NYSE:AROC) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 23.96% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Archrock is 16.06. The forecasts range from a low of 14.14 to a high of $17.85. The average price target represents an increase of 23.96% from its latest reported closing price of 12.96.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Archrock is 988MM, an increase of 8.56%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.43.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 482 funds or institutions reporting positions in Archrock. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 0.42% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AROC is 0.12%, a decrease of 6.39%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.42% to 149,044K shares. The put/call ratio of AROC is 0.09, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Earnest Partners holds 12,225K shares representing 7.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,524K shares, representing a decrease of 18.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AROC by 14.66% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 10,165K shares representing 6.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,638K shares, representing an increase of 5.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AROC by 1,023.44% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 9,452K shares representing 6.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,733K shares, representing a decrease of 2.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AROC by 1.33% over the last quarter.

MLPEX - Invesco Oppenheimer SteelPath MLP Select 40 Fund Class C holds 8,330K shares representing 5.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,980K shares, representing an increase of 4.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AROC by 8.03% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 7,507K shares representing 4.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,288K shares, representing an increase of 2.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AROC by 10.29% over the last quarter.

Archrock Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Archrock is an energy infrastructure company with a pure-play focus on midstream natural gas compression. Archrock is the leading provider of natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry throughout the U.S. and a leading supplier of aftermarket services to customers that own compression equipment in the U.S. Archrock is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.