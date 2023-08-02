Raymond James Maintains Archrock (AROC) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 2, 2023, Raymond James maintained coverage of Archrock (NYSE:AROC) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.46% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Archrock is 13.77. The forecasts range from a low of 13.13 to a high of $15.75. The average price target represents an increase of 6.46% from its latest reported closing price of 12.94.

The projected annual revenue for Archrock is 988MM, an increase of 8.56%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.43.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 484 funds or institutions reporting positions in Archrock. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AROC is 0.13%, an increase of 3.55%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.53% to 152,218K shares. The put/call ratio of AROC is 0.07, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Earnest Partners holds 14,524K shares representing 9.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,242K shares, representing an increase of 1.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AROC by 4.70% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 9,733K shares representing 6.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,918K shares, representing a decrease of 1.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AROC by 3.74% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 9,638K shares representing 6.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,681K shares, representing a decrease of 0.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AROC by 3.16% over the last quarter.

MLPEX - Invesco Oppenheimer SteelPath MLP Select 40 Fund Class C holds 8,330K shares representing 5.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,980K shares, representing an increase of 4.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AROC by 8.03% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 7,288K shares representing 4.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,097K shares, representing an increase of 2.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AROC by 0.74% over the last quarter.

Archrock Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Archrock is an energy infrastructure company with a pure-play focus on midstream natural gas compression. Archrock is the leading provider of natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry throughout the U.S. and a leading supplier of aftermarket services to customers that own compression equipment in the U.S. Archrock is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

