Raymond James Maintains American Equity Investment Life Holding (AEL) Strong Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 14, 2023, Raymond James maintained coverage of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) with a Strong Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 22.71% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for American Equity Investment Life Holding is $45.22. The forecasts range from a low of $36.36 to a high of $52.50. The average price target represents an increase of 22.71% from its latest reported closing price of $36.85.

The projected annual revenue for American Equity Investment Life Holding is $2,422MM, an increase of 71.11%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $5.15.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

EverSource Wealth Advisors holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SPWIX - Simt Small Cap Growth Fund Class I holds 10K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8K shares, representing an increase of 23.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AEL by 55.87% over the last quarter.

SLPAX - Siit Small Cap Fund - holds 6K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Brighthouse Funds Trust II - MetLife Russell 2000 Index Portfolio holds 24K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Red Tortoise holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 645 funds or institutions reporting positions in American Equity Investment Life Holding. This is an increase of 29 owner(s) or 4.71% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AEL is 0.26%, a decrease of 8.25%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.74% to 98,237K shares. The put/call ratio of AEL is 2.35, indicating a bearish outlook.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

American Equity Investment Life Insurance Company® is a full-service underwriter of fixed annuity products, with a primary emphasis on the sale of index annuities. Headquartered in West Des Moines, Iowa, American Equity Investment Life Insurance Company is committed to providing products with integrity, as well as superior service to the agents it partners with and their policyholders.

