Raymond James Maintains Ameresco (AMRC) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 5, 2023, Raymond James maintained coverage of Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 50.66% Upside

As of March 30, 2023, the average one-year price target for Ameresco is $66.85. The forecasts range from a low of $44.44 to a high of $85.05. The average price target represents an increase of 50.66% from its latest reported closing price of $44.37.

The projected annual revenue for Ameresco is $1,587MM, a decrease of 13.01%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $1.94.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. holds 23K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 21K shares, representing an increase of 8.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMRC by 53.07% over the last quarter.

Teacher Retirement System Of Texas holds 4K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5K shares, representing a decrease of 29.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMRC by 33.48% over the last quarter.

AVUVX - Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value Fund Institutional Class holds 23K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing an increase of 91.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMRC by 628.22% over the last quarter.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Rockefeller Capital Management holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 91.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMRC by 1,747.47% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 468 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ameresco. This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 1.96% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AMRC is 0.28%, a decrease of 17.82%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.53% to 37,240K shares. The put/call ratio of AMRC is 0.81, indicating a bullish outlook.

Ameresco Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Founded in 2000, Ameresco, Inc. is a leading independent clean technology integrator of comprehensive services, energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. Ameresco's sustainability services include upgrades to a facility's energy infrastructure and the development, construction and operation of renewable energy plants. Ameresco has successfully completed energy saving, environmentally responsible projects with Federal, state and local governments, healthcare and educational institutions, housing authorities, and commercial and industrial customers. With its corporate headquarters in Framingham, MA, Ameresco has more than 1,000 employees providing local expertise in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

