Raymond James Maintains Allegiant Travel (ALGT) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 15, 2023, Raymond James maintained coverage of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 17.74% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Allegiant Travel is 116.18. The forecasts range from a low of 85.85 to a high of $157.50. The average price target represents an increase of 17.74% from its latest reported closing price of 98.67.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Allegiant Travel is 2,568MM, an increase of 4.76%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.81.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 487 funds or institutions reporting positions in Allegiant Travel. This is a decrease of 9 owner(s) or 1.81% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ALGT is 0.23%, an increase of 92.41%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.81% to 19,468K shares. The put/call ratio of ALGT is 2.32, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 1,558K shares representing 8.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,590K shares, representing a decrease of 2.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALGT by 23.81% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,156K shares representing 6.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,127K shares, representing an increase of 2.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALGT by 13.06% over the last quarter.

JETS - U.S. Global Jets ETF holds 849K shares representing 4.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 671K shares, representing an increase of 20.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALGT by 12.98% over the last quarter.

Diamond Hill Capital Management holds 790K shares representing 4.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 734K shares, representing an increase of 7.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALGT by 50.01% over the last quarter.

U S Global Investors holds 763K shares representing 4.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 849K shares, representing a decrease of 11.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALGT by 28.02% over the last quarter.

Allegiant Travel Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Allegiant Travel Company operates as a leisure travel company. The Company offers flight transport, hotel booking, car rentals, travel management, and other related services. Allegiant Travel serves customers worldwide.

See all Allegiant Travel regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.