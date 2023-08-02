Raymond James Maintains Airsculpt Technologies (AIRS) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 1, 2023, Raymond James maintained coverage of Airsculpt Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRS) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 17.34% Downside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Airsculpt Technologies is 7.50. The forecasts range from a low of 6.06 to a high of $9.19. The average price target represents a decrease of 17.34% from its latest reported closing price of 9.07.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Airsculpt Technologies is 207MM, an increase of 18.21%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.13.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 151 funds or institutions reporting positions in Airsculpt Technologies. This is a decrease of 5 owner(s) or 3.21% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AIRS is 0.48%, an increase of 3.54%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.91% to 37,952K shares. The put/call ratio of AIRS is 0.22, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Vesey Street Capital Partners, L.L.C. holds 29,324K shares representing 51.64% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SW Investment Management holds 2,760K shares representing 4.86% ownership of the company.

Balyasny Asset Management holds 743K shares representing 1.31% ownership of the company.

Bandera Partners holds 554K shares representing 0.98% ownership of the company.

AWM Investment holds 506K shares representing 0.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 598K shares, representing a decrease of 18.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AIRS by 16.59% over the last quarter.

Airsculpt Technologies Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Elite Body Sculpture, provides custom body contouring impeccably tailored to your body type and desired outcome using AirSculpt® technology. Its patented procedure sets the industry standard — no body contouring results come close. Awake during the procedure, you’ll listen to music or chat with a friend while wElite Body Sculpture sculpts your body’s shape to your specific liking. No area is off-limits; if you can pinch it, the company can take it. Elite Body Sculpture uses no needles, scalpels, or stitches, just exceptional technology wielded by skilled surgeons with precise care. From your initial consultation to the day of your procedure, your Patient Care Consultant is by your side to answer your questions and provide anything you need.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.