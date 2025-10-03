Raymond James Maintains Acadia Healthcare (ACHC) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 3, 2025, Raymond James maintained coverage of Acadia Healthcare (NasdaqGS:ACHC) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 13.78% Upside

As of September 29, 2025, the average one-year price target for Acadia Healthcare is $30.89/share. The forecasts range from a low of $20.20 to a high of $57.75. The average price target represents an increase of 13.78% from its latest reported closing price of $27.15 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Acadia Healthcare is 3,251MM, an increase of 0.66%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.00.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 676 funds or institutions reporting positions in Acadia Healthcare. This is an decrease of 12 owner(s) or 1.74% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ACHC is 0.17%, an increase of 17.34%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.65% to 121,280K shares. The put/call ratio of ACHC is 0.51, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 8,430K shares representing 9.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,873K shares , representing a decrease of 28.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ACHC by 45.25% over the last quarter.

VGHCX - Vanguard Health Care Fund Investor Shares holds 5,568K shares representing 6.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Sachem Head Capital Management holds 4,215K shares representing 4.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,635K shares , representing an increase of 13.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ACHC by 32.43% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 3,986K shares representing 4.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,170K shares , representing an increase of 70.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ACHC by 140.14% over the last quarter.

Abrams Bison Investments holds 3,580K shares representing 3.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,820K shares , representing an increase of 49.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ACHC by 26.06% over the last quarter.

