RAYMOND JAMES LTD. Maintains Northland Power (TSX:NPI) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 14, 2023, RAYMOND JAMES LTD. maintained coverage of Northland Power (TSX:NPI) with a Outperform recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 148 funds or institutions reporting positions in Northland Power. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 2.78% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NPI is 0.50%, a decrease of 2.03%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.22% to 20,141K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,196K shares representing 1.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,124K shares, representing an increase of 2.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NPI by 19.52% over the last quarter.

ICLN - iShares Global Clean Energy ETF holds 3,117K shares representing 1.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,557K shares, representing an increase of 17.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NPI by 2.57% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 1,859K shares representing 0.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,749K shares, representing an increase of 5.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NPI by 16.00% over the last quarter.

ACES - ALPS Clean Energy ETF holds 1,143K shares representing 0.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,114K shares, representing an increase of 2.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NPI by 3.81% over the last quarter.

VFSNX - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 913K shares representing 0.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 848K shares, representing an increase of 7.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NPI by 17.99% over the last quarter.

