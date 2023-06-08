RAYMOND JAMES LTD. Maintains K92 Mining (KNT) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on June 1, 2023, RAYMOND JAMES LTD. maintained coverage of K92 Mining (KNT) with a Outperform recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 57 funds or institutions reporting positions in K92 Mining. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 9.62% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KNT is 0.69%, a decrease of 22.46%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.38% to 49,259K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

GDX - VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF holds 13,648K shares representing 5.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,077K shares, representing an increase of 11.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KNT by 2.36% over the last quarter.

GDXJ - VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF holds 8,099K shares representing 3.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,720K shares, representing a decrease of 7.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KNT by 17.84% over the last quarter.

PRAFX - T. Rowe Price Real Assets Fund holds 7,776K shares representing 3.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,756K shares, representing an increase of 0.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KNT by 1.29% over the last quarter.

AIM SECTOR FUNDS (INVESCO SECTOR FUNDS) - Invesco Oppenheimer Gold & Special Minerals Fund Class C holds 7,483K shares representing 3.19% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

USERX - Gold and Precious Metals Fund holds 2,250K shares representing 0.96% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

