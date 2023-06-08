RAYMOND JAMES LTD. Downgrades Newcore Gold (TSX:NCAU)

Fintel reports that on June 1, 2023, RAYMOND JAMES LTD. downgraded their outlook for Newcore Gold (TSX:NCAU) from Strong Buy to Outperform .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 240.00% Upside

As of June 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Newcore Gold is 0.56. The forecasts range from a low of 0.50 to a high of $0.63. The average price target represents an increase of 240.00% from its latest reported closing price of 0.16.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Newcore Gold is 0MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.01.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FKRCX - Franklin Gold & Precious Metals Fund holds 9,200K shares representing 6.65% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

ASA Gold & Precious Metals holds 5,750K shares representing 4.15% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

EPGFX - EuroPac Gold Fund holds 533K shares representing 0.39% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.