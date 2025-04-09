RAYMOND JAMES LTD. Upgrades Obsidian Energy (TSX:OBE)

Fintel reports that on April 2, 2025, RAYMOND JAMES LTD. upgraded their outlook for Obsidian Energy (TSX:OBE) from Outperform to Strong Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 105.93% Upside

As of April 2, 2025, the average one-year price target for Obsidian Energy is $13.06/share. The forecasts range from a low of $10.10 to a high of $14.70. The average price target represents an increase of 105.93% from its latest reported closing price of $6.34 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Obsidian Energy is 78MM, a decrease of 89.37%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.59.

Obsidian Energy Maintains 2.68% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company’s dividend yield is 2.68%.

Additionally, the company’s dividend payout ratio is -0.06. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company’s income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company’s income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 140 funds or institutions reporting positions in Obsidian Energy. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 0.72% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OBE is 0.02%, an increase of 6.25%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 9.65% to 13,259K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership holds 2,105K shares representing 2.86% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,545K shares , representing an increase of 26.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OBE by 33.94% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 997K shares representing 1.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,011K shares , representing a decrease of 1.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OBE by 2.13% over the last quarter.

AVDV - Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF holds 886K shares representing 1.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 893K shares , representing a decrease of 0.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OBE by 14.09% over the last quarter.

CIBC World Markets holds 851K shares representing 1.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,523K shares , representing a decrease of 196.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OBE by 64.49% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 841K shares representing 1.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 622K shares , representing an increase of 26.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OBE by 64.06% over the last quarter.

