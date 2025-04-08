Stocks

RAYMOND JAMES LTD. Upgrades Medexus Pharmaceuticals (TSX:MDP)

April 08, 2025 — 11:22 am EDT

Written by George Maybach for Fintel->

Fintel reports that on April 6, 2025, RAYMOND JAMES LTD. upgraded their outlook for Medexus Pharmaceuticals (TSX:MDP) from Outperform to Strong Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 187.73% Upside

As of April 2, 2025, the average one-year price target for Medexus Pharmaceuticals is $6.24/share. The forecasts range from a low of $3.48 to a high of $10.50. The average price target represents an increase of 187.73% from its latest reported closing price of $2.17 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Medexus Pharmaceuticals is 156MM, an increase of 42.21%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.49.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1 funds or institutions reporting positions in Medexus Pharmaceuticals. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MDP is 0.52%, an increase of 46.16%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.61% to 124K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

CA:MDP / Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc. Shares Held by Institutions

PRCGX - Perritt MicroCap Opportunities Fund Investor Class holds 124K shares representing 0.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 130K shares , representing a decrease of 4.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MDP by 46.16% over the last quarter.

Fintel
