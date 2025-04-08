RAYMOND JAMES LTD. Upgrades Medexus Pharmaceuticals (MEDXF)

Fintel reports that on April 6, 2025, RAYMOND JAMES LTD. upgraded their outlook for Medexus Pharmaceuticals (OTCPK:MEDXF) from Outperform to Strong Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 256.92% Upside

As of April 2, 2025, the average one-year price target for Medexus Pharmaceuticals is $4.28/share. The forecasts range from a low of $2.39 to a high of $7.20. The average price target represents an increase of 256.92% from its latest reported closing price of $1.20 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Medexus Pharmaceuticals is 142MM, an increase of 29.50%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.21.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1 funds or institutions reporting positions in Medexus Pharmaceuticals. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MEDXF is 0.52%, an increase of 46.16%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.61% to 124K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PRCGX - Perritt MicroCap Opportunities Fund Investor Class holds 124K shares representing 0.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 130K shares , representing a decrease of 4.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MEDXF by 46.16% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

