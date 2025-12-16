Stocks
TMXXF

RAYMOND JAMES LTD. Maintains TMX Group (TMXXF) Outperform Recommendation

December 16, 2025 — 09:39 am EST

Fintel reports that on December 10, 2025, RAYMOND JAMES LTD. maintained coverage of TMX Group (OTCPK:TMXXF) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 70.55% Upside

As of December 7, 2025, the average one-year price target for TMX Group is $45.76/share. The forecasts range from a low of $42.05 to a high of $52.76. The average price target represents an increase of 70.55% from its latest reported closing price of $26.83 / share.

The projected annual revenue for TMX Group is 1,247MM, a decrease of 24.55%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 8.07.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 174 funds or institutions reporting positions in TMX Group. This is an decrease of 6 owner(s) or 3.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TMXXF is 0.35%, an increase of 12.40%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.92% to 42,335K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

ANWPX - NEW PERSPECTIVE FUND holds 5,979K shares representing 2.15% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,980K shares representing 1.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,880K shares , representing an increase of 2.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TMXXF by 4.33% over the last quarter.

FCNSX - Fidelity Series Canada Fund holds 2,978K shares representing 1.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,010K shares , representing a decrease of 1.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TMXXF by 8.82% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 2,478K shares representing 0.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,407K shares , representing an increase of 2.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TMXXF by 5.55% over the last quarter.

OTCFX - T. Rowe Price Small-Cap Stock Fund holds 1,896K shares representing 0.68% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,127K shares , representing a decrease of 64.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TMXXF by 32.05% over the last quarter.

