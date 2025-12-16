RAYMOND JAMES LTD. Maintains Stack Capital Group (STCGF) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 10, 2025, RAYMOND JAMES LTD. maintained coverage of Stack Capital Group (OTCPK:STCGF) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 58.24% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Stack Capital Group is $11.55/share. The forecasts range from a low of $11.01 to a high of $12.21. The average price target represents an increase of 58.24% from its latest reported closing price of $7.30 / share.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.23.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Turn8 Private Wealth holds 34K shares representing 0.26% ownership of the company.

