RAYMOND JAMES LTD. Maintains Pet Valu Holdings (PTVLF) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 12, 2025, RAYMOND JAMES LTD. maintained coverage of Pet Valu Holdings (OTCPK:PTVLF) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 38.02% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Pet Valu Holdings is $27.09/share. The forecasts range from a low of $23.44 to a high of $32.26. The average price target represents an increase of 38.02% from its latest reported closing price of $19.63 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Pet Valu Holdings is 1,130MM, a decrease of 1.25%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.95.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 38 funds or institutions reporting positions in Pet Valu Holdings. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 11.76% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PTVLF is 0.23%, an increase of 5.69%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 23.86% to 4,679K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FCNSX - Fidelity Series Canada Fund holds 2,655K shares representing 3.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,300K shares , representing an increase of 51.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PTVLF by 118.62% over the last quarter.

NDVAX - MFS New Discovery Value Fund A holds 547K shares representing 0.79% ownership of the company.

FICDX - Fidelity Canada Fund holds 439K shares representing 0.64% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 224K shares , representing an increase of 49.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PTVLF by 117.34% over the last quarter.

BBVSX - Bridge Builder Small holds 251K shares representing 0.36% ownership of the company.

PAWZ - ProShares Pet Care ETF holds 122K shares representing 0.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 155K shares , representing a decrease of 27.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PTVLF by 0.02% over the last quarter.

