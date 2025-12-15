RAYMOND JAMES LTD. Maintains DRI Healthcare Trust (DHTRF) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 8, 2025, RAYMOND JAMES LTD. maintained coverage of DRI Healthcare Trust (OTCPK:DHTRF) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 56.65% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for DRI Healthcare Trust is $17.47/share. The forecasts range from a low of $11.98 to a high of $29.10. The average price target represents an increase of 56.65% from its latest reported closing price of $11.15 / share.

The projected annual revenue for DRI Healthcare Trust is 139MM, a decrease of 28.22%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.85.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1 funds or institutions reporting positions in DRI Healthcare Trust. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DHTRF is 0.01%, an increase of 0.00%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.00% to 6K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

OAIEX - Optimum International Fund holds 6K shares. No change in the last quarter.

