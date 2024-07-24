Raymond James Initiates Coverage of Zscaler (ZS) with Market Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 23, 2024, Raymond James initiated coverage of Zscaler (NasdaqGS:ZS) with a Market Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 25.45% Upside

As of July 24, 2024, the average one-year price target for Zscaler is $239.70/share. The forecasts range from a low of $181.80 to a high of $420.00. The average price target represents an increase of 25.45% from its latest reported closing price of $191.07 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Zscaler is 2,044MM, an increase of 0.69%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.73.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,254 funds or institutions reporting positions in Zscaler. This is an increase of 14 owner(s) or 1.13% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ZS is 0.31%, an increase of 18.04%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.73% to 77,187K shares. The put/call ratio of ZS is 0.91, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,808K shares representing 1.86% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,780K shares , representing an increase of 1.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZS by 19.94% over the last quarter.

Invesco Qqq Trust, Series 1 holds 2,780K shares representing 1.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,713K shares , representing an increase of 2.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZS by 20.92% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 2,104K shares representing 1.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,670K shares , representing an increase of 20.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ZS by 5.37% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 1,936K shares representing 1.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,771K shares , representing an increase of 8.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZS by 13.10% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,934K shares representing 1.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,979K shares , representing a decrease of 2.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZS by 20.67% over the last quarter.

Zscaler Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Zscaler accelerates digital transformation so customers can be more agile, efficient, resilient, and secure. The Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange protects thousands of customers from cyberattacks and data loss by securely connecting users, devices, and applications in any location. Distributed across more than 150 data centers globally, the SASE-based Zero Trust Exchange is the world's largest in-line cloud security platform.

