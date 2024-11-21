Raymond James Initiates Coverage of Tectonic Therapeutic (TECX) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 20, 2024, Raymond James initiated coverage of Tectonic Therapeutic (NasdaqGM:TECX) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 39.00% Upside

As of October 22, 2024, the average one-year price target for Tectonic Therapeutic is $61.20/share. The forecasts range from a low of $49.49 to a high of $79.80. The average price target represents an increase of 39.00% from its latest reported closing price of $44.03 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -5.10.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 74 funds or institutions reporting positions in Tectonic Therapeutic. This is an increase of 32 owner(s) or 76.19% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TECX is 0.56%, an increase of 344.43%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 35.07% to 7,203K shares. The put/call ratio of TECX is 0.00, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Vida Ventures Advisors holds 1,029K shares representing 6.98% ownership of the company.

EcoR1 Capital holds 849K shares representing 5.76% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

5AM Venture Management holds 647K shares representing 4.39% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Farallon Capital Management holds 520K shares representing 3.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 431K shares , representing an increase of 17.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TECX by 130.33% over the last quarter.

Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors holds 378K shares representing 2.57% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.