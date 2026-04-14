Raymond James Initiates Coverage of Spyre Therapeutics (SYRE) with Strong Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 14, 2026, Raymond James initiated coverage of Spyre Therapeutics (NasdaqGS:SYRE) with a Strong Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.01% Downside

As of April 9, 2026, the average one-year price target for Spyre Therapeutics is $62.00/share. The forecasts range from a low of $47.47 to a high of $96.60. The average price target represents a decrease of 2.01% from its latest reported closing price of $63.27 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for Spyre Therapeutics is 0MM, a decrease of NaN%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -4.79.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 154 funds or institutions reporting positions in Spyre Therapeutics. This is an decrease of 162 owner(s) or 51.27% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SYRE is 0.53%, an increase of 384.98%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 12.88% to 80,817K shares. The put/call ratio of SYRE is 0.10, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Rtw Investments holds 4,172K shares representing 5.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,622K shares , representing an increase of 13.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SYRE by 83.04% over the last quarter.

Fairmount Funds Management holds 4,018K shares representing 5.12% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VR Adviser holds 3,685K shares representing 4.69% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,685K shares , representing an increase of 27.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SYRE by 135.41% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 3,493K shares representing 4.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,393K shares , representing an increase of 31.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SYRE by 177.03% over the last quarter.

Perceptive Advisors holds 3,069K shares representing 3.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,229K shares , representing an increase of 59.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SYRE by 201.21% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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