Raymond James Initiates Coverage of QXO, Inc. - Preferred Security (QXO.PRB) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 5, 2025, Raymond James initiated coverage of QXO, Inc. - Preferred Security (NYSE:QXO.PRB) with a Outperform recommendation.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Franklin Resources holds 1,357K shares.

Calamos Advisors holds 1,051K shares.

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. holds 1,000K shares.

Mackay Shields holds 919K shares.

Voya Investment Management holds 816K shares.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.