Raymond James Initiates Coverage of Peapack-Gladstone Financial (PGC) with Strong Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 11, 2025, Raymond James initiated coverage of Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NasdaqGS:PGC) with a Strong Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 51.79% Upside

As of April 2, 2025, the average one-year price target for Peapack-Gladstone Financial is $37.40/share. The forecasts range from a low of $33.33 to a high of $44.10. The average price target represents an increase of 51.79% from its latest reported closing price of $24.64 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Peapack-Gladstone Financial is 277MM, an increase of 25.67%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.96.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 323 funds or institutions reporting positions in Peapack-Gladstone Financial. This is an increase of 15 owner(s) or 4.87% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PGC is 0.09%, an increase of 13.45%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.93% to 16,363K shares. The put/call ratio of PGC is 1.38, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Peapack Gladstone Financial holds 862K shares representing 4.94% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 930K shares , representing a decrease of 7.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PGC by 9.05% over the last quarter.

Boston Partners holds 782K shares representing 4.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 765K shares , representing an increase of 2.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PGC by 52.01% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 654K shares representing 3.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 632K shares , representing an increase of 3.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PGC by 26.68% over the last quarter.

Banc Funds Co holds 581K shares representing 3.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 603K shares , representing a decrease of 3.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PGC by 14.50% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 524K shares representing 3.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 500K shares , representing an increase of 4.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PGC by 18.01% over the last quarter.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation is a New Jersey bank holding company with total assets of $5.9 billion and assets under management and/or administration of $8.8 billion as of December 31, 2020. Founded in 1921, Peapack-Gladstone Bank is a commercial bank that provides innovative wealth management, investment banking, commercial and retail solutions, including residential lending and online platforms, to businesses and consumers. Peapack Private, the Bank's wealth management division, offers comprehensive financial, tax, fiduciary andinvestment adviceand solutions, to individuals, families, privately held businesses, family offices and not-for-profit organizations, which help them to establish, maintain and expand their legacy. Together, Peapack-Gladstone Bank and Peapack Private offer an unparalleled commitment to client service.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.