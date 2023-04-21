Raymond James Initiates Coverage of Western Midstream Partners LP - Unit (WES) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 21, 2023, Raymond James initiated coverage of Western Midstream Partners LP - Unit (NYSE:WES) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 27.24% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Western Midstream Partners LP - Unit is $33.49. The forecasts range from a low of $27.27 to a high of $38.85. The average price target represents an increase of 27.24% from its latest reported closing price of $26.32.

The projected annual revenue for Western Midstream Partners LP - Unit is $3,501MM, an increase of 7.67%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $3.29.

Western Midstream Partners LP - Unit Declares $0.86 Dividend

On April 20, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.86 per share ($3.42 annualized). Shareholders of record as of May 1, 2023 will receive the payment on May 15, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.50 per share.

At the current share price of $26.32 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 13.01%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 9.06%, the lowest has been 4.84%, and the highest has been 22.21%. The standard deviation of yields is 3.02 (n=124).

The current dividend yield is 1.31 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.65. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.61%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors holds 81K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Basso Capital Management holds 43K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company.

Americana Partners holds 174K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Kayne Anderson Mlp Investment holds 3,570K shares representing 0.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,847K shares, representing a decrease of 7.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WES by 7.72% over the last quarter.

VLPAX - Virtus Duff & Phelps Select MLP and Energy Fund holds 25K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 50K shares, representing a decrease of 99.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WES by 49.50% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 282 funds or institutions reporting positions in Western Midstream Partners LP - Unit. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 1.40% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WES is 1.21%, a decrease of 5.92%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.56% to 236,296K shares. The put/call ratio of WES is 0.21, indicating a bullish outlook.

Western Midstream Partners Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Western Midstream Partners, LP ('WES') is a Delawaremaster limited partnership formed to acquire, own, develop, and operate midstream assets. With midstream assets located in the Rocky Mountains, North-central Pennsylvania, Texas, and New Mexico, WES is engaged in the business of gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural-gas liquids, and crude oil; and gathering and disposing of produced water for its customers. In its capacity as a natural-gas processor, WES also buys and sells natural gas, natural-gas liquids, and condensate on behalf of itself and as an agent for its customers under certain contracts.

