Raymond James Initiates Coverage of Wave Life Sciences (WVE) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 5, 2023, Raymond James initiated coverage of Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) with a Outperform recommendation.
Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 121.03% Upside
As of June 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Wave Life Sciences is 7.87. The forecasts range from a low of 4.04 to a high of $17.85. The average price target represents an increase of 121.03% from its latest reported closing price of 3.56.
See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.
The projected annual revenue for Wave Life Sciences is 10MM, a decrease of 35.64%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.53.
What is the Fund Sentiment?
There are 114 funds or institutions reporting positions in Wave Life Sciences. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 1.79% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WVE is 0.36%, an increase of 164.47%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.68% to 73,812K shares. The put/call ratio of WVE is 0.10, indicating a bullish outlook.
What are Other Shareholders Doing?
Ra Capital Management holds 17,202K shares representing 17.49% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.
M28 Capital Management holds 6,950K shares representing 7.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,903K shares, representing an increase of 15.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WVE by 13.62% over the last quarter.
Maverick Capital holds 6,597K shares representing 6.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,098K shares, representing a decrease of 7.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WVE by 38.55% over the last quarter.
683 Capital Management holds 6,000K shares representing 6.10% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.
Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.l.c. holds 4,619K shares representing 4.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,527K shares, representing a decrease of 19.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WVE by 51.53% over the last quarter.
Wave Life Sciences Background Information
(This description is provided by the company.)
Wave Life Sciences is a clinical-stage genetic medicines company committed to delivering life-changing treatments for people battling devastating diseases. Wave aspires to develop best-in-class medicines across multiple therapeutic modalities using PRISM, the company's proprietary discovery and drug development platform that enables the precise design, optimization and production of stereopure oligonucleotides. Driven by a resolute sense of urgency, the Wave team is targeting a broad range of genetically defined diseases so that patients and families may realize a brighter future.
Additional reading:
- Forward-looking statements This document contains forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this document, including statements regarding possible or assumed future results of operations, precli
- Wave Life Sciences Announces Topline Results from Phase 1b/2a FOCUS-C9 Study of WVE-004 for C9orf72-associated Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis and Frontotemporal Dementia Potent and durable target engagement observed across cohorts, including with 10 m
- Form 10-K/A
- Forward-looking statements This document contains forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this document, including statements regarding possible or assumed future results of operations, precli
- Wave Life Sciences Reports First Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Provides Business Update Emerging leader in RNA medicines with multi-modal discovery and development platform and first-in-class RNA editing Rapidly advancing toward 2023 CTA submiss
This story originally appeared on Fintel.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.