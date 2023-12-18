Raymond James Initiates Coverage of Vera Therapeutics (VERA) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 18, 2023, Raymond James initiated coverage of Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 49.45% Upside

As of December 17, 2023, the average one-year price target for Vera Therapeutics is 23.31. The forecasts range from a low of 16.16 to a high of $28.35. The average price target represents an increase of 49.45% from its latest reported closing price of 15.60.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Vera Therapeutics is 0MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -3.48.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 215 funds or institutions reporting positions in Vera Therapeutics. This is an increase of 24 owner(s) or 12.57% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VERA is 0.17%, a decrease of 9.55%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.84% to 41,014K shares. The put/call ratio of VERA is 0.10, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Commodore Capital holds 5,450K shares representing 12.27% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Sofinnova Investments holds 3,467K shares representing 7.80% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Kynam Capital Management holds 2,956K shares representing 6.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,000K shares, representing a decrease of 1.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VERA by 0.10% over the last quarter.

Woodline Partners holds 2,563K shares representing 5.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,754K shares, representing an increase of 31.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VERA by 23.46% over the last quarter.

Orbimed Advisors holds 1,518K shares representing 3.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,757K shares, representing a decrease of 15.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VERA by 13.97% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.