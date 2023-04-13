Raymond James Initiates Coverage of Relay Therapeutics (RLAY) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 13, 2023, Raymond James initiated coverage of Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 107.70% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Relay Therapeutics is $33.25. The forecasts range from a low of $16.16 to a high of $48.30. The average price target represents an increase of 107.70% from its latest reported closing price of $16.01.

The projected annual revenue for Relay Therapeutics is $16MM, an increase of 1,082.40%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$3.11.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

American Century Companies holds 219K shares representing 0.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 219K shares, representing an increase of 0.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RLAY by 37.91% over the last quarter.

NATIONWIDE MUTUAL FUNDS - Nationwide Multi-Cap Portfolio Class R6 holds 5K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4K shares, representing an increase of 13.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RLAY by 5.92% over the last quarter.

Global Retirement Partners holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

LRNZ - TrueShares Technology, AI & Deep Learning ETF holds 37K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 40K shares, representing a decrease of 8.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RLAY by 23.03% over the last quarter.

FCGSX - Fidelity Series Growth Company Fund holds 277K shares representing 0.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 100K shares, representing an increase of 63.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RLAY by 120.37% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 424 funds or institutions reporting positions in Relay Therapeutics. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 0.47% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RLAY is 0.17%, a decrease of 23.87%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.06% to 137,029K shares. The put/call ratio of RLAY is 0.76, indicating a bullish outlook.

Relay Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Relay Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a biotechnology company. The Company develops durgs for the treatment of cancer. Relay Therapeutics serves customers in the United States.

