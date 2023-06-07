Raymond James Initiates Coverage of Reinsurance Group Of America (RGA) with New Recommendation

Fintel reports that on June 7, 2023, Raymond James initiated coverage of Reinsurance Group Of America (NYSE:RGA) with a Strong Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 18.46% Upside

As of June 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Reinsurance Group Of America is 169.04. The forecasts range from a low of 150.49 to a high of $181.65. The average price target represents an increase of 18.46% from its latest reported closing price of 142.70.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Reinsurance Group Of America is 17,324MM, an increase of 4.41%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 15.94.

Reinsurance Group Of America Declares $0.80 Dividend

On May 2, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.80 per share ($3.20 annualized). Shareholders of record as of May 16, 2023 received the payment on May 30, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.80 per share.

At the current share price of $142.70 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.24%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.26%, the lowest has been 1.33%, and the highest has been 4.89%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.53 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.03 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.31. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.14%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1038 funds or institutions reporting positions in Reinsurance Group Of America. This is a decrease of 6 owner(s) or 0.57% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RGA is 0.32%, a decrease of 1.99%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.93% to 72,273K shares. The put/call ratio of RGA is 1.02, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Earnest Partners holds 2,298K shares representing 3.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,319K shares, representing a decrease of 0.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RGA by 12.63% over the last quarter.

Harris Associates L P holds 2,201K shares representing 3.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,648K shares, representing a decrease of 20.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RGA by 27.12% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,064K shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,032K shares, representing an increase of 1.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RGA by 12.38% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 2,057K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,064K shares, representing a decrease of 0.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RGA by 10.88% over the last quarter.

FLPSX - Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund holds 2,057K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,184K shares, representing a decrease of 6.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RGA by 9.56% over the last quarter.

Reinsurance Group Of America Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated provides reinsurance services. The Company offers life and health related reinsurance products and financial solutions. Reinsurance Group of America serves customers globally.

Key filings for this company:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.