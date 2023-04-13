Raymond James Initiates Coverage of Primerica (PRI) with Strong Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 13, 2023, Raymond James initiated coverage of Primerica (NYSE:PRI) with a Strong Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.62% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Primerica is $192.37. The forecasts range from a low of $163.62 to a high of $220.50. The average price target represents an increase of 11.62% from its latest reported closing price of $172.35.

The projected annual revenue for Primerica is $2,910MM, an increase of 4.52%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $13.21.

Primerica Declares $0.65 Dividend

On February 7, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.65 per share ($2.60 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 21, 2023 received the payment on March 14, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.55 per share.

At the current share price of $172.35 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.51%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.27%, the lowest has been 0.79%, and the highest has been 2.37%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.28 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.86 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.25. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.62%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SSMHX - State Street Small holds 10K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10K shares, representing an increase of 2.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PRI by 9.11% over the last quarter.

IVOO - Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Index Fund ETF Shares holds 49K shares representing 0.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 51K shares, representing a decrease of 3.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PRI by 7.98% over the last quarter.

IBSAX - VY Baron Growth Portfolio DV holds 102K shares representing 0.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 104K shares, representing a decrease of 1.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PRI by 3.64% over the last quarter.

Profunds - Profund Vp Financials holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing a decrease of 6.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PRI by 2.09% over the last quarter.

OSCV - Opus Small Cap Value ETF holds 14K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13K shares, representing an increase of 8.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PRI by 8.16% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 680 funds or institutions reporting positions in Primerica. This is an increase of 23 owner(s) or 3.50% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PRI is 0.26%, an increase of 1.30%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.14% to 40,521K shares. The put/call ratio of PRI is 0.74, indicating a bullish outlook.

Primerica Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Primerica is a leading provider of financial services to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. Licensed financial representatives educate Primerica clients about how to prepare for a more secure financial future by assessing their needs and providing appropriate products like term life insurance, mutual funds, annuities, and other financial products. Primerica insured over 5.5 million people and had over 2.6 million client investment accounts as of December 31, 2020. Primerica was the #2 issuer of Term Life insurance coverage in North America in 2019 through its insurance company subsidiaries. Primerica stock is included in the S&P MidCap 400 and the Russell 1000 stock indices.'

