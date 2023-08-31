Raymond James Initiates Coverage of Plumas Bancorp. (PLBC) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 31, 2023, Raymond James initiated coverage of Plumas Bancorp. (NASDAQ:PLBC) with a Outperform recommendation.

Plumas Bancorp. Declares $0.25 Dividend

On July 20, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share ($1.00 annualized). Shareholders of record as of August 1, 2023 received the payment on August 15, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.25 per share.

At the current share price of $34.71 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.88%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.02%, the lowest has been 1.37%, and the highest has been 3.07%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.41 (n=234).

The current dividend yield is 2.10 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.20. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 1.08%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 133 funds or institutions reporting positions in Plumas Bancorp.. This is an increase of 52 owner(s) or 64.20% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PLBC is 0.11%, a decrease of 41.66%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.08% to 2,697K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Siena Capital Partners GP holds 220K shares representing 3.75% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FLPSX - Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund holds 199K shares representing 3.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 200K shares, representing a decrease of 0.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PLBC by 2.14% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 169K shares representing 2.88% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company, The holds 163K shares representing 2.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 182K shares, representing a decrease of 11.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PLBC by 7.39% over the last quarter.

FCTDX - Strategic Advisers Fidelity U.S. Total Stock Fund holds 145K shares representing 2.47% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Plumas Bancorp. Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Founded in 1980, Plumas Bank is a locally owned and managed full-service community bank headquartered in Northeastern California. The bank operates thirteen branches: eleven located in the northern California counties of Plumas, Lassen, Placer, Nevada, Modoc and Shasta and two branches located in the northern Nevada counties of Washoe and Carson City. The bank also operates three loan production offices: two located in the northern California counties of Placer and Butte and one located in the southern Oregon county of Klamath. Plumas Bank offers a wide range of financial and investment services to consumers and businesses and has received nationwide Preferred Lender status with the United States Small Business Administration.

