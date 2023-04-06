Raymond James Initiates Coverage of Pinterest (PINS) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 6, 2023, Raymond James initiated coverage of Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.50% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Pinterest is $30.20. The forecasts range from a low of $22.22 to a high of $40.95. The average price target represents an increase of 10.50% from its latest reported closing price of $27.33.

The projected annual revenue for Pinterest is $3,299MM, an increase of 17.71%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $0.79.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley holds 20K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14K shares, representing an increase of 30.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PINS by 35.17% over the last quarter.

Bessemer Group holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

GSPKX - Goldman Sachs U.S. Equity Dividend and Premium Fund Institutional holds 6K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 29K shares, representing a decrease of 384.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PINS by 76.85% over the last quarter.

Caption Management holds 14K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 31K shares, representing a decrease of 116.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PINS by 45.60% over the last quarter.

Stonegate Investment Group holds 59K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17K shares, representing an increase of 71.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PINS by 245.33% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1192 funds or institutions reporting positions in Pinterest. This is an increase of 56 owner(s) or 4.93% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PINS is 0.34%, an increase of 6.29%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.89% to 603,271K shares. The put/call ratio of PINS is 0.54, indicating a bullish outlook.

Pinterest Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Pinterest is a visual discovery engine people use to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, home and style ideas, travel destinations and more. People have saved more than 240 billion Pins across a range of interests, which others with similar tastes can discover through search and recommendations. Headquartered in San Francisco, Pinterest launched in 2010 and has hundreds of millions of monthly active users around the world.

