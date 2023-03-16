Raymond James Initiates Coverage of Organon & (OGN) with Outperform Recommendation

On March 16, 2023, Raymond James initiated coverage of Organon & with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 55.82% Upside

As of March 16, 2023, the average one-year price target for Organon & is $33.53. The forecasts range from a low of $24.24 to a high of $45.15. The average price target represents an increase of 55.82% from its latest reported closing price of $21.52.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Organon & is $6,376MM, an increase of 3.27%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $4.89.

Organon & Declares $0.28 Dividend

On February 16, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.28 per share ($1.12 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 27, 2023 received the payment on March 16, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.28 per share.

At the current share price of $21.52 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 5.20%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.82%, the lowest has been 2.98%, and the highest has been 5.03%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.52 (n=55).

The current dividend yield is 2.68 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.31. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

Mawer Investment Management holds 13,180K shares representing 5.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,798K shares, representing an increase of 18.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OGN by 99.86% over the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 12,021K shares representing 4.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,316K shares, representing a decrease of 2.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OGN by 61.09% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,732K shares representing 3.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,556K shares, representing an increase of 2.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OGN by 12.80% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 7,538K shares representing 2.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,575K shares, representing a decrease of 0.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OGN by 99.98% over the last quarter.

Lord, Abbett & Co. holds 7,461K shares representing 2.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,171K shares, representing a decrease of 9.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OGN by 4.51% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1430 funds or institutions reporting positions in Organon &. This is an increase of 30 owner(s) or 2.14% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OGN is 0.19%, an increase of 3.82%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.48% to 242,733K shares. The put/call ratio of OGN is 0.76, indicating a bullish outlook.

Organon & Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Organon is a global healthcare company formed through a spinoff from Merck, known as MSD outside of the United States and Canada, to focus on improving the health of women throughout their lives. Here for her health, the company has a portfolio of more than 60 medicines and products across a range of therapeutic areas. Led by the reproductive health portfolio coupled with an expanding biosimilars business and stable franchise of established medicines, Organon’s products produce strong cash flows that will support investments in future growth opportunities in women’s health, including business development. In addition, Organon is pursuing opportunities to collaborate with biopharmaceutical innovators looking to commercialize their products by leveraging its scale and presence in fast growing international markets. Organon has a global footprint with significant scale and geographic reach, world-class commercial capabilities, and approximately 9,000 employees with headquarters located in Jersey City, New Jersey.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.