Raymond James Initiates Coverage of Oil States International (OIS) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 7, 2023, Raymond James initiated coverage of Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 18.25% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Oil States International is 9.94. The forecasts range from a low of 8.08 to a high of $12.60. The average price target represents an increase of 18.25% from its latest reported closing price of 8.41.

The projected annual revenue for Oil States International is 842MM, an increase of 9.12%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.29.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 410 funds or institutions reporting positions in Oil States International. This is an increase of 15 owner(s) or 3.80% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OIS is 0.08%, a decrease of 3.79%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.01% to 65,183K shares. The put/call ratio of OIS is 0.25, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 4,529K shares representing 7.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,660K shares, representing a decrease of 2.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OIS by 15.59% over the last quarter.

Palisade Capital Management holds 4,322K shares representing 6.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,147K shares, representing an increase of 4.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OIS by 7.92% over the last quarter.

Gendell Jeffrey L holds 2,828K shares representing 4.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,607K shares, representing an increase of 7.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OIS by 21.22% over the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Group holds 2,597K shares representing 4.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,565K shares, representing an increase of 1.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OIS by 71.79% over the last quarter.

FLPSX - Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund holds 2,496K shares representing 3.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,509K shares, representing a decrease of 0.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OIS by 13.89% over the last quarter.

Oil States International Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Oil States International, Inc. is a global provider of manufactured products and services to customers in the oil and natural gas, industrial and military sectors. The Company's manufactured products include highly engineered capital equipment and consumable products. Oil States is headquartered in Houston, Texas with manufacturing and service facilities strategically located across the globe.

