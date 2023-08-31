Raymond James Initiates Coverage of Middlefield Banc (MBCN) with Market Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 31, 2023, Raymond James initiated coverage of Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) with a Market Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9.60% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Middlefield Banc is 29.58. The forecasts range from a low of 28.28 to a high of $31.50. The average price target represents an increase of 9.60% from its latest reported closing price of 26.99.

The projected annual revenue for Middlefield Banc is 83MM, an increase of 25.25%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.08.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 121 funds or institutions reporting positions in Middlefield Banc. This is an increase of 43 owner(s) or 55.13% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MBCN is 0.03%, a decrease of 68.40%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 32.06% to 2,172K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Alliancebernstein holds 242K shares representing 2.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 264K shares, representing a decrease of 9.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MBCN by 16.66% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 232K shares representing 2.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 221K shares, representing an increase of 4.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MBCN by 7.35% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 151K shares representing 1.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 138K shares, representing an increase of 8.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MBCN by 77.03% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 150K shares representing 1.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 71K shares, representing an increase of 52.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MBCN by 83.22% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 90K shares representing 1.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 86K shares, representing an increase of 5.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MBCN by 3.88% over the last quarter.

Middlefield Banc Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Middlefield Banc Corp., headquartered in Middlefield, Ohio, is the bank holding company of The Middlefield Banking Company with total assets of $1.36 billion at September 30, 2020. The bank operates 16 full-service banking centers and an LPL Financial® brokerage office serving Beachwood, Chardon, Cortland, Dublin, Garrettsville, Mantua, Middlefield, Newbury, Orwell, Plain City, Powell, Solon, Sunbury, Twinsburg, and Westerville. The Bank also operates a Loan Production Office in Mentor, Ohio.

