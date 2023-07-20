Raymond James Initiates Coverage of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (KTOS) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 20, 2023, Raymond James initiated coverage of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 27.60% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions is 17.03. The forecasts range from a low of 13.13 to a high of $21.00. The average price target represents an increase of 27.60% from its latest reported closing price of 13.35.

The projected annual revenue for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions is 1,006MM, an increase of 7.72%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.41.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 473 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions. This is a decrease of 10 owner(s) or 2.07% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KTOS is 0.24%, a decrease of 23.54%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.91% to 132,318K shares. The put/call ratio of KTOS is 0.36, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

ARK Investment Management holds 7,279K shares representing 5.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,113K shares, representing an increase of 2.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KTOS by 4.87% over the last quarter.

ARKQ - ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF holds 5,490K shares representing 4.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,906K shares, representing a decrease of 7.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KTOS by 12.25% over the last quarter.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings holds 4,752K shares representing 3.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,038K shares, representing a decrease of 6.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KTOS by 15.08% over the last quarter.

Nikko Asset Management Americas holds 4,750K shares representing 3.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,036K shares, representing a decrease of 6.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KTOS by 2.38% over the last quarter.

Bamco holds 4,736K shares representing 3.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,303K shares, representing an increase of 9.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KTOS by 28.52% over the last quarter.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. develops and fields transformative, affordable technology, platforms and systems for United States National Security related customers, allies and commercial enterprises. Kratos is changing the way breakthrough technology for these industries are rapidly brought to market through proven commercial and venture capital backed approaches, including proactive research and streamlined development processes. At Kratos, affordability is a technology, and it specializes in unmanned systems, satellite communications, cyber security/warfare, microwave electronics, missile defense, hypersonic systems, training, combat systems and next generation turbo jet and turbo fan engine development.

