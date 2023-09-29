Raymond James Initiates Coverage of Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZ) with Market Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 29, 2023, Raymond James initiated coverage of Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) with a Market Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 56.52% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Jazz Pharmaceuticals is 205.08. The forecasts range from a low of 141.40 to a high of $252.00. The average price target represents an increase of 56.52% from its latest reported closing price of 131.03.

The projected annual revenue for Jazz Pharmaceuticals is 3,843MM, an increase of 2.13%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 18.57.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1040 funds or institutions reporting positions in Jazz Pharmaceuticals. This is a decrease of 34 owner(s) or 3.17% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to JAZZ is 0.27%, a decrease of 14.64%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.67% to 65,160K shares. The put/call ratio of JAZZ is 0.39, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Lsv Asset Management holds 2,317K shares representing 3.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,318K shares, representing a decrease of 0.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JAZZ by 16.78% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,942K shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,943K shares, representing a decrease of 0.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JAZZ by 18.89% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,928K shares representing 3.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,852K shares, representing an increase of 3.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JAZZ by 18.66% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 1,868K shares representing 2.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,856K shares, representing an increase of 0.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JAZZ by 18.65% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 1,697K shares representing 2.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,128K shares, representing a decrease of 25.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JAZZ by 379.95% over the last quarter.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Background Information



Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc is a global biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and commercializing life-changing medicines that transform the lives of patients with serious diseases - often with limited or no options. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a diverse portfolio of marketed medicines and novel product candidates, from early- to late-stage development, in key therapeutic areas. The company's focus is in neuroscience, including sleep and movement disorders, and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors. They actively explore new options for patients including novel compounds, small molecule advancements, biologics and innovative delivery technologies. Jazz is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland and has employees around the globe, serving patients in more than 90 countries.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

