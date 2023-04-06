Raymond James Initiates Coverage of HarborOne Bancorp (HONE) with Market Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 6, 2023, Raymond James initiated coverage of HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) with a Market Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 19.52% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for HarborOne Bancorp is $14.45. The forecasts range from a low of $13.13 to a high of $16.80. The average price target represents an increase of 19.52% from its latest reported closing price of $12.09.

The projected annual revenue for HarborOne Bancorp is $163MM, a decrease of 18.88%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $1.05.

HarborOne Bancorp Declares $0.08 Dividend

On March 30, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.08 per share ($0.30 annualized). Shareholders of record as of April 12, 2023 will receive the payment on April 26, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.07 per share.

At the current share price of $12.09 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.48%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.88%, the lowest has been 0.86%, and the highest has been 4.57%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.71 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.84 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.28. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.07%.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FNCL - Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF holds 16K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17K shares, representing a decrease of 5.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HONE by 16.39% over the last quarter.

SLPAX - Siit Small Cap Fund - holds 6K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Covestor holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 62.50%.

Calvert Variable Products, Inc. - Calvert VP Russell 2000 Small Cap Index Portfolio - I Class holds 4K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SCAVX - AB Small Cap Value Portfolio holds 546K shares representing 1.21% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 305 funds or institutions reporting positions in HarborOne Bancorp. This is a decrease of 15 owner(s) or 4.69% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HONE is 0.08%, a decrease of 17.14%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.79% to 32,090K shares. The put/call ratio of HONE is 0.11, indicating a bullish outlook.

HarborOne Bancorp Background Information

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for HarborOne Bank, a Massachusetts-chartered savings bank. HarborOne Bank serves the financial needs of consumers, businesses, and municipalities throughout Eastern Massachusetts and Rhode Island through a network of 26 full-service branches located in Massachusetts and Rhode Island, and a commercial lending office in each of Boston, Massachusetts and Providence, Rhode Island. The Bank also provides a range of educational services through 'HarborOne U,' with classes on small business, financial literacy and personal enrichment at two campuses located adjacent to its Brockton and Mansfield locations. HarborOne Mortgage, LLC, a subsidiary of HarborOne Bank, is a full-service mortgage lender with more than 30 offices in Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Maine, New Jersey and Florida and is licensed to lend in four additional states.

