Raymond James Initiates Coverage of Fusion Pharmaceuticals (FUSN) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on June 23, 2023, Raymond James initiated coverage of Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 203.53% Upside

As of June 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Fusion Pharmaceuticals is 14.05. The forecasts range from a low of 9.09 to a high of $21.00. The average price target represents an increase of 203.53% from its latest reported closing price of 4.63.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Fusion Pharmaceuticals is 35MM, an increase of 3,731.08%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.96.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 54 funds or institutions reporting positions in Fusion Pharmaceuticals. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 12.50% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FUSN is 0.26%, an increase of 55.34%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 58.94% to 45,687K shares. The put/call ratio of FUSN is 0.11, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Federated Hermes holds 5,849K shares representing 9.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,224K shares, representing an increase of 44.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FUSN by 97.58% over the last quarter.

Avidity Partners Management holds 5,700K shares representing 8.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Johnson & Johnson holds 3,671K shares representing 5.75% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Orbimed Advisors holds 3,123K shares representing 4.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,225K shares, representing a decrease of 3.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FUSN by 18.93% over the last quarter.

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board holds 3,117K shares representing 4.88% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Fusion Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage oncology company focused on developing next-generation radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines. Fusion connects alpha particle emitting isotopes to targeting molecules in order to selectively deliver the alpha emitting payloads to tumors. Fusion's lead program, FPI-1434, is currently in a Phase 1 clinical trial. The Company is advancing a pipeline of targeted radiopharmaceutical cancer therapies for a broad array of tumor types based upon its proprietary platform technology.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.