Raymond James Initiates Coverage of Flushing Financial (FFIC) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 31, 2023, Raymond James initiated coverage of Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 15.03% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Flushing Financial is 16.15. The forecasts range from a low of 14.14 to a high of $18.38. The average price target represents an increase of 15.03% from its latest reported closing price of 14.04.

The projected annual revenue for Flushing Financial is 235MM, an increase of 13.98%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.75.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 303 funds or institutions reporting positions in Flushing Financial. This is a decrease of 12 owner(s) or 3.81% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FFIC is 0.06%, a decrease of 10.04%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.66% to 22,294K shares. The put/call ratio of FFIC is 0.26, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Frontier Capital Management Co holds 1,538K shares representing 5.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,565K shares, representing a decrease of 1.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FFIC by 24.84% over the last quarter.

Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al holds 1,146K shares representing 3.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,049K shares, representing an increase of 8.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FFIC by 12.01% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 829K shares representing 2.86% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

EQ ADVISORS TRUST - 1290 VT GAMCO Small Company Value Portfolio Class IA holds 745K shares representing 2.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 677K shares, representing an increase of 9.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FFIC by 13.70% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 718K shares representing 2.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 648K shares, representing an increase of 9.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FFIC by 15.71% over the last quarter.

Flushing Financial Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Flushing Financial Corporation is the holding company for Flushing Bank®, a New York State—chartered commercial bank insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation.

