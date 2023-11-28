Raymond James Initiates Coverage of First Citizens Bancshares, Inc (NC) - (FCNCA) with Market Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 28, 2023, Raymond James initiated coverage of First Citizens Bancshares, Inc (NC) - (NASDAQ:FCNCA) with a Market Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 24.63% Upside

As of November 27, 2023, the average one-year price target for First Citizens Bancshares, Inc (NC) - is 1,806.08. The forecasts range from a low of 1,535.20 to a high of $2,100.00. The average price target represents an increase of 24.63% from its latest reported closing price of 1,449.11.

The projected annual revenue for First Citizens Bancshares, Inc (NC) - is 4,699MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 99.19.

First Citizens Bancshares, Inc (NC) - Declares $1.64 Dividend

On October 26, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.64 per share ($6.56 annualized). Shareholders of record as of November 30, 2023 will receive the payment on December 15, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.75 per share.

At the current share price of $1,449.11 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.45%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 986 funds or institutions reporting positions in First Citizens Bancshares, Inc (NC) -. This is an increase of 98 owner(s) or 11.04% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FCNCA is 0.43%, an increase of 1.31%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.63% to 10,112K shares. The put/call ratio of FCNCA is 1.08, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Harris Associates L P holds 494K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 519K shares, representing a decrease of 5.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FCNCA by 3.86% over the last quarter.

Coatue Management holds 341K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 322K shares, representing an increase of 5.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FCNCA by 44.66% over the last quarter.

Egerton Capital (UK) LLP holds 340K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 330K shares, representing an increase of 2.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FCNCA by 24.73% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 316K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 316K shares, representing an increase of 0.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FCNCA by 11.68% over the last quarter.

BLACKROCK EQUITY DIVIDEND FUND - BLACKROCK EQUITY DIVIDEND FUND Investor A holds 286K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 353K shares, representing a decrease of 23.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FCNCA by 14.10% over the last quarter.

First Citizens Bancshares, Inc Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Founded in 1898 and headquartered in Raleigh, N.C., First Citizens Bank is one of the largest family-controlled banks in the U.S., with offices in 19 states. Drawing from over a century of experience serving the needs of business customers, First Citizens focuses on developing long-term relationships and offers a comprehensive array of products and services to help small businesses manage their finances and grow. First Citizens Bank is a major subsidiary of First Citizens BancShares Inc., which has over $48 billion in assets.

