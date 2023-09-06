Raymond James Initiates Coverage of Fair, Isaac (FICO) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 6, 2023, Raymond James initiated coverage of Fair, Isaac (NYSE:FICO) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.30% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Fair, Isaac is 966.83. The forecasts range from a low of 858.50 to a high of $1,155.00. The average price target represents an increase of 8.30% from its latest reported closing price of 892.71.

The projected annual revenue for Fair, Isaac is 1,516MM, an increase of 2.95%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 20.04.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1362 funds or institutions reporting positions in Fair, Isaac. This is an increase of 49 owner(s) or 3.73% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FICO is 0.41%, a decrease of 8.73%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.77% to 24,192K shares. The put/call ratio of FICO is 1.05, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Valley Forge Advisors holds 943K shares representing 3.79% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Lindsell Train holds 801K shares representing 3.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 873K shares, representing a decrease of 9.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FICO by 7.90% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 738K shares representing 2.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 739K shares, representing a decrease of 0.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FICO by 6.16% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 697K shares representing 2.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 830K shares, representing a decrease of 19.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FICO by 8.15% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 613K shares representing 2.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 625K shares, representing a decrease of 2.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FICO by 7.40% over the last quarter.

Fair, Isaac Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Fair Isaac Corporation (FICO), powers decisions that help people and businesses around the world prosper. Founded in 1956 and based in Silicon Valley, the company is a pioneer in the use of predictive analytics and data science to improve operational decisions. FICO holds more than 195 US and foreign patents on technologies that increase profitability, customer satisfaction and growth for businesses in financial services, telecommunications, health care, retail and many other industries. Using FICO solutions, businesses in more than 100 countries do everything from protecting 2.6 billion payment cards from fraud, to helping people get credit, to ensuring that millions of airplanes and rental cars are in the right place at the right time.

