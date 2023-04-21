Raymond James Initiates Coverage of Equitrans Midstream (ETRN) with Market Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 21, 2023, Raymond James initiated coverage of Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) with a Market Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 59.00% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Equitrans Midstream is $7.54. The forecasts range from a low of $6.06 to a high of $10.50. The average price target represents an increase of 59.00% from its latest reported closing price of $4.74.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Equitrans Midstream is $1,465MM, an increase of 7.90%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $0.52.

Equitrans Midstream Declares $0.15 Dividend

On January 24, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.15 per share ($0.60 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 6, 2023 received the payment on February 14, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.15 per share.

At the current share price of $4.74 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 12.66%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 9.15%, the lowest has been 2.61%, and the highest has been 39.74%. The standard deviation of yields is 5.60 (n=210).

The current dividend yield is 0.63 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -0.97. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.67%.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Nomura Asset Management holds 6K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Cetera Advisor Networks holds 52K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

FYX - First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund holds 123K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 67K shares, representing an increase of 45.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ETRN by 97.12% over the last quarter.

Cary Street Partner Investment Advisory holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Victory Capital Management holds 95K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 95K shares, representing a decrease of 0.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ETRN by 47.06% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 735 funds or institutions reporting positions in Equitrans Midstream. This is an increase of 18 owner(s) or 2.51% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ETRN is 0.22%, a decrease of 18.35%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.30% to 532,370K shares. The put/call ratio of ETRN is 0.51, indicating a bullish outlook.

Equitrans Midstream Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Equitrans Midstream Corporation (ETRN) has a premier asset footprint in the Appalachian Basin and, as the parent company of EQM Midstream Partners, is one of the largest natural gas gatherers in the United States. Through its strategically located assets in the Marcellus and Utica regions, ETRN has an operational focus on gas transmission and storage systems, gas gathering systems, and water services that support natural gas development and production across the Basin. With a rich 135-year history in the energy industry, ETRN was launched as a standalone company in 2018 with the vision to be the premier midstream services provider in North America. ETRN is helping to meet America's growing need for clean-burning energy, while also providing a rewarding workplace and enriching the communities where its employees live and work.

See all Equitrans Midstream regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.