Raymond James Initiates Coverage of Disc Medicine (IRON) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 17, 2023, Raymond James initiated coverage of Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.96% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Disc Medicine is 39.05. The forecasts range from a low of 36.36 to a high of $47.25. The average price target represents an increase of 16.96% from its latest reported closing price of 33.39.

The projected annual revenue for Disc Medicine is 0MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.27.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 73 funds or institutions reporting positions in Disc Medicine. This is an increase of 31 owner(s) or 73.81% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IRON is 0.57%, a decrease of 15.28%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 28.03% to 14,622K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors holds 3,462K shares representing 17.49% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Novo Holdings A holds 2,341K shares representing 11.83% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Orbimed Advisors holds 2,270K shares representing 11.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,161K shares, representing an increase of 4.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IRON by 14.34% over the last quarter.

Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors holds 1,991K shares representing 10.06% ownership of the company.

Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.l.c. holds 827K shares representing 4.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 350K shares, representing an increase of 57.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IRON by 135.96% over the last quarter.

Key filings for this company:

