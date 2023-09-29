Raymond James Initiates Coverage of Customers Bancorp (CUBI) with Strong Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 29, 2023, Raymond James initiated coverage of Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) with a Strong Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 55.48% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Customers Bancorp is 50.30. The forecasts range from a low of 37.88 to a high of $57.75. The average price target represents an increase of 55.48% from its latest reported closing price of 32.35.

The projected annual revenue for Customers Bancorp is 623MM, an increase of 9.08%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.12.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 479 funds or institutions reporting positions in Customers Bancorp. This is a decrease of 16 owner(s) or 3.23% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CUBI is 0.11%, an increase of 7.63%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.01% to 30,029K shares. The put/call ratio of CUBI is 0.85, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,049K shares representing 6.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,148K shares, representing a decrease of 4.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CUBI by 50.95% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 1,656K shares representing 5.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 939K shares representing 3.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 779K shares representing 2.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 40K shares, representing an increase of 94.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CUBI by 22,731.24% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 652K shares representing 2.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 674K shares, representing a decrease of 3.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CUBI by 45.75% over the last quarter.

Customers Bancorp Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Customers Bank, a subsidiary of Customers Bancorp, Inc. a bank holding company, is a full-service super-community bank with assets of approximately $18.4 billion at December 31, 2020. A member of the Federal Reserve System with deposits insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, Customers Bank is an equal opportunity lender that provides a range of banking and lending services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, individuals and families. Services and products are available wherever permitted by law through digital-first apps, online portals, and a network of offices and branches.

