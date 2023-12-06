Raymond James Initiates Coverage of Crescent Energy Co. - (CRGY) with Strong Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 5, 2023, Raymond James initiated coverage of Crescent Energy Co. - (NYSE:CRGY) with a Strong Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 50.17% Upside

As of November 27, 2023, the average one-year price target for Crescent Energy Co. - is 17.26. The forecasts range from a low of 12.62 to a high of $22.05. The average price target represents an increase of 50.17% from its latest reported closing price of 11.49.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Crescent Energy Co. - is 2,641MM, an increase of 9.60%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.00.

Crescent Energy Co. - Declares $0.12 Dividend

On November 6, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share ($0.48 annualized). Shareholders of record as of November 20, 2023 received the payment on December 4, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.12 per share.

At the current share price of $11.49 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.18%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 5.31%, the lowest has been 2.59%, and the highest has been 8.02%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.23 (n=91).

The current dividend yield is 0.92 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 3.07. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.03%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 326 funds or institutions reporting positions in Crescent Energy Co. -. This is an increase of 25 owner(s) or 8.31% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CRGY is 0.37%, an increase of 19.46%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 83.76% to 54,657K shares. The put/call ratio of CRGY is 0.60, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Teacher Retirement System Of Texas holds 7,995K shares representing 8.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Goff John C holds 4,685K shares representing 5.11% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,439K shares representing 2.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,091K shares, representing an increase of 55.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CRGY by 181.41% over the last quarter.

Aventail Capital Group holds 2,097K shares representing 2.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 465K shares, representing an increase of 77.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CRGY by 274.29% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,010K shares representing 2.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 999K shares, representing an increase of 50.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CRGY by 155.97% over the last quarter.

Crescent Energy Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Crescent Energy is a diversified, well capitalized, U.S. independent energy company with a portfolio of assets in key proven basins across the lower 48 states. Its core leadership team is a group of experienced investment, financial and industry professionals who continue to execute on the strategy we have employed since 2011. The Company’s mission is to invest in energy assets and deliver better returns, operations and stewardship.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.