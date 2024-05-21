Raymond James Initiates Coverage of Caesars Entertainment (CZR) with Strong Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 21, 2024, Raymond James initiated coverage of Caesars Entertainment (NasdaqGS:CZR) with a Strong Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 57.64% Upside

As of May 8, 2024, the average one-year price target for Caesars Entertainment is 55.08. The forecasts range from a low of 43.43 to a high of $68.25. The average price target represents an increase of 57.64% from its latest reported closing price of 34.94.

The projected annual revenue for Caesars Entertainment is 11,905MM, an increase of 4.06%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.13.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,122 funds or institutions reporting positions in Caesars Entertainment. This is an decrease of 35 owner(s) or 3.03% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CZR is 0.35%, an increase of 8.86%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.18% to 251,758K shares. The put/call ratio of CZR is 0.52, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital Research Global Investors holds 15,505K shares representing 7.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,215K shares , representing an increase of 21.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CZR by 8.91% over the last quarter.

AGTHX - GROWTH FUND OF AMERICA holds 12,587K shares representing 5.82% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,650K shares , representing a decrease of 56.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CZR by 45.03% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 11,031K shares representing 5.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,024K shares , representing an increase of 0.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CZR by 13.13% over the last quarter.

AMCPX - AMCAP FUND holds 9,720K shares representing 4.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,233K shares , representing an increase of 15.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CZR by 2.48% over the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 9,617K shares representing 4.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,383K shares , representing an increase of 2.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CZR by 68.47% over the last quarter.

Caesars Entertainment Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. is the largest casino-entertainment company in the U.S. and one of the world's most diversified casino-entertainment providers. Since its beginning in Reno, Nevada, in 1937, Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has grown through development of new resorts, expansions and acquisitions. Caesars Entertainment, Inc.'s resorts operate primarily under the Caesars®, Harrah's®, Horseshoe® and Eldorado® brand names. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. offers diversified amenities and one-of-a-kind destinations, with a focus on building loyalty and value with its guests through a unique combination of impeccable service, operational excellence and technology leadership. Caesars is committed to its employees, suppliers, communities and the environment through its PEOPLE PLANET PLAY framework.

