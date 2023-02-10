Raymond James Initiates Coverage of Brighthouse Financial (BHF) with Market Perform Recommendation

On February 8, 2023, Raymond James initiated coverage of Brighthouse Financial with a Market Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1.42% Downside

As of February 10, 2023, the average one-year price target for Brighthouse Financial is $57.02. The forecasts range from a low of $49.49 to a high of $68.25. The average price target represents a decrease of 1.42% from its latest reported closing price of $57.84.

The projected annual revenue for Brighthouse Financial is $8,491MM, an increase of 0.21%. The projected annual EPS is $14.62.

What are large shareholders doing?

Dodge & Cox holds 9,194K shares representing 13.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,286K shares, representing a decrease of 1.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BHF by 14.72% over the last quarter.

DODGX - Dodge & Cox Stock Fund holds 6,628K shares representing 9.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,612K shares, representing an increase of 0.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BHF by 14.26% over the last quarter.

Greenlight Capital holds 3,342K shares representing 4.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,500K shares, representing a decrease of 4.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BHF by 7.96% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,114K shares representing 3.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,206K shares, representing a decrease of 4.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BHF by 5.73% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 2,097K shares representing 3.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,154K shares, representing a decrease of 2.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BHF by 3.61% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 751 funds or institutions reporting positions in Brighthouse Financial. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 0.13% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BHF is 0.14%, an increase of 7.42%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.92% to 69,405K shares. The put/call ratio of BHF is 0.72, indicating a bullish outlook.

Brighthouse Financial Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (Brighthouse Financial) is on a mission to help people achieve financial security. As one of the largest providers of annuities and life insurance in the U.S.,1 the company specializes in products designed to help people protect what they've earned and ensure it lasts.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.