Raymond James Initiates Coverage of Boyd Gaming (BYD) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 21, 2024, Raymond James initiated coverage of Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 30.76% Upside

As of May 8, 2024, the average one-year price target for Boyd Gaming is 71.99. The forecasts range from a low of 65.65 to a high of $81.90. The average price target represents an increase of 30.76% from its latest reported closing price of 55.06.

The projected annual revenue for Boyd Gaming is 3,512MM, a decrease of 5.97%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.72.

Boyd Gaming Declares $0.17 Dividend

On February 29, 2024 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.17 per share ($0.68 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 15, 2024 received the payment on April 15, 2024. Previously, the company paid $0.16 per share.

At the current share price of 55.06 / share, the stocks dividend yield is {1}%.

The current dividend yield is 0.97 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the companys dividend payout ratio is {0}. The payout ratio tells us how much of a companys income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the companys income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 809 funds or institutions reporting positions in Boyd Gaming. This is an decrease of 47 owner(s) or 5.49% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BYD is 0.25%, an increase of 20.22%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.04% to 83,024K shares. The put/call ratio of BYD is 1.40, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Cohen & Steers holds 5,139K shares representing 5.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,748K shares , representing an increase of 7.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BYD by 20.37% over the last quarter.

Boston Partners holds 3,031K shares representing 3.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,756K shares , representing an increase of 9.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BYD by 56.01% over the last quarter.

Ariel Investments holds 2,696K shares representing 2.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,072K shares , representing a decrease of 13.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BYD by 61.09% over the last quarter.

HG Vora Capital Management holds 2,500K shares representing 2.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,000K shares , representing an increase of 20.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BYD by 50.72% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,132K shares representing 2.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,322K shares , representing a decrease of 8.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BYD by 15.54% over the last quarter.

Boyd Gaming Background Information

This description is provided by the company.

Founded in 1975, Boyd Gaming Corporation is a leading geographically diversified operator of 29 gaming entertainment properties in 10 states. The Company is also a strategic partner and 5% equity owner of FanDuel Group, the nation's leading sports-betting and iGaming operator. With one of the most experienced leadership teams in the casino industry, Boyd Gaming prides itself on offering its guests an outstanding entertainment experience, delivered with unwavering attention to customer service.

